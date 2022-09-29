The cause of death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, has been revealed.

The National Records of Scotland and Princess Anne, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, released the monarch's death certificate Thursday, which listed the cause of death as "old age."

The Queen officially passed away at 3:10 pm on Thursday, September 8. The royal family announced her passing three hours later,

Queen Elizabeth II was coronated on June 2, 1953 and served as queen for 70 years, becoming the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

The Queen's son, King Charles III, succeeded her as King of Great Britain.