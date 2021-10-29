Clearing up confusion regarding aliyah and personality types

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and aliyah consultant at Arutz Sheva, explains how personality types and temperaments influence the aliyah (immigration to Israel) process.

That is, how they affect adjusting emotionally and psychologically to a different environment, such as in Israel, once aliyah is made.

The adjustment process can be different for each individual making aliyah; nevertheless, aliyah is intended for ALL Jews regardless of the many differences in personality types and temperament.