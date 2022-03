Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and aliyah consultant at Israel National News,

once again appeals to Jews everywhere, especially in Ukraine, to make aliyah while it is still feasible. The future of the Jewish people depends on it.

There can really be no ifs, ands or buts. The time is now more than ever, states Minskoff. According

to Minskoff, the unfolding of the aliyah process yields JOY and no regrets.