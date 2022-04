Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and aliyah consultant, discusses the process of aliyah as welcoming in the dream; that is, the REAL dream.

In these times, it can be challenging to distinguish reality from fantasy. According to Minskoff, once one has faith (Emunah), anything is possible.

So, welcoming the real dream and keeping it as the Torah teaches is the essence of Aliyah Trail.