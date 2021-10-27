Criminal charges not ruled out in Alec Baldwin shooting incident

Criminal charges have not been ruled out in last week’s fatal accidental shooting by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of a film in New Mexico, the local district attorney said on Tuesday.

Speaking to The New York Times and quoted by Reuters, Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies also said it was incorrect to refer to the firearm used in the incident as a "prop gun."

"It was a legit gun. It was an antique-era appropriate gun," she said.

Carmack-Altwies also said an "enormous amount of bullets" had been found on the set and an investigation was needed into the nature of that ammunition.

According to court records, the movie’s assistant director Dave Halls handed the gun to Baldwin and yelled, "Cold gun," indicating that it was loaded with blanks.

Baldwin then fired, hitting director of photography Halyna Hutchins in the chest and director Joel Souza in the shoulder. Hutchins later died in hospital of her wounds.