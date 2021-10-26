Iran to hold second meeting with EU envoy on nuclear talks

Iran will hold a second meeting this month with the European Union's Enrique Mora, who coordinates talks between Tehran and six powers on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact, Tehran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted on Monday, according to Reuters.

"I will meet (EU) coordinator in Brussels on Wednesday to continue our talks on result-oriented negotiations (between Iran and the six powers)," Bagheri Kani tweeted, alluding to Mora's initial round of discussions in Tehran on October 14.

EU spokesman Peter Stano later confirmed to AFP that the meeting will take place, saying, “I can confirm that a bilateral meeting with his Iranian counterpart is planned for this week.”

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

The previous Iranian government, headed by former President Hassan Rouhani, had been holding indirect talks with the Biden administration on a return to the agreement.

However, the negotiations were adjourned on June 20, two days after Ebrahim Raisi won Iran's presidential election, and no date has been set for a resumption of dialogue.

Mora visited Tehran earlier this month to meet members of Iran's nuclear negotiating team.

After Mora's visit, Iran's foreign ministry said it would hold talks in the coming days with the EU in Brussels. An EU official later said that Iran is not ready to return to talks with world powers over its nuclear program yet.

Reports of Wednesday’s meeting come hours after the US Special Envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, said that the efforts to resume talks with Iran are in a “critical phase”.

Adding “that the “window for diplomacy is never going to be closed,” Malley said that diplomacy will continue to be pursued “even as we pursue other steps” if needed.

He went on to state that the window to revive the agreement will not remain open forever.