UK soccer team manager blasted for 'really offensive' Holocaust comparison

The manager of the Bristol Rovers soccer team is facing mounting criticism after he compared his team’s post-loss woes to the Holocaust.

Joey Barton, the manager of the Bristol, England club, made the comment in an interview when speaking about his team’s loss due to inconsistent play, the UK Jewish News reported.

“I said to the lads during the week, you know, the team’s almost like musical chairs, you know, someone gets in and does well but then gets suspended,” Barton said after his team’s 3-1 loss to Newport Country in a League Two match on Saturday.

He added: “Someone gets in and does well, gets injured. Someone gets in, does well for a game, then has a holocaust, a nightmare, an absolute disaster.”

Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, told BBC News that it was a "clearly an inappropriate comparison.”

The Bristol Holocaust Memorial Day Steering Group also slammed the manager’s statement, calling it “really offensive.”

“To compare the poor performance of a player or team to a Holocaust shows a lack of understanding of the true barbarism, torture and evil that was inflicted on vulnerable groups in society," the organization told the BBC. "As one of two professional football clubs that represent the city, it is saddening that neither the football club or the manager Joey Barton has issued an unequivocal apology."