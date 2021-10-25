Austin, Texas high school parking lot defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti

The vandalism of an Austin, Texas high school’s parking lot with anti-Semitic and racist words and symbols has led to a police investigation, with an area synagogue holding an event to address the incident.

The principal of Anderson High School sent a letter to parents saying that the graffiti was painted on five student parking spots and a storage shed. It included anti-Semitic symbols, racist words and offensive images, KXAN reported.

“Austin Independent School District (AISD) maintenance and our custodians responded quickly to remove the markings,” Principal Sammi Harrison wrote. “AISD police and Anderson administration continue working to identify the individuals involved.”

AISD said that all the graffiti has been covered over.

Congregation Agudas Achim told the news outlet that it held the event urging high school students to join the congregants at lunchtime for a “supportive, uplifting presence together” followed by a discussion.

“[On Friday] students at Anderson High School encountered anti-semitic, homophobic, and racist graffiti when arriving at school,” Austin Councillor Alison Alter said on Twitter. “This hate is unacceptable in our community. We must all speak out against it.”

Jewish advocacy organization StopAntisemitism.org called for those responsible to be quickly arrested and face appropriate penalties.

“We are horrified to see this and hope those responsible are quickly apprehended and punished to ensure this viscous act doesn't happen again,” the group tweeted.