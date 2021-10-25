EU countries 'outraged' at Israel's designation of PFLP affiliates

Several European Union (EU) countries are “outraged” at the Israeli decision to designate six Palestinian Arab organizations affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFL) as terrorist organizations, Kan 11 News’ diplomatic correspondent Amichai Stein reported on Sunday.

"We have not been updated in advance on the Israeli decision. We will ask for clarifications from Israel," officials in those countries were quoted as saying.

According to Stein, these EU are countries also contribute to some of the organizations that have been blacklisted, so the anger is much greater.

Israeli officials say that they did transfer intelligence materials to some EU countries in the past, but as mentioned, the European anger is focused on the fact that they did not receive advance warning of the move.

In light of the European anger, a joint appeal to the Israeli Foreign Ministry for clarification is expected from several EU countries that financially support these organizations.

On Friday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz designated six groups identified with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLO) as terrorist organizations: Union of Palestinian Women's Committees (UPWC), ADDAMEER - Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Bisan Center for Research and Development, Al-Haq Organization, Defense for Children International–Palestine (DCI-P), and the Union Of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC).

The US State Department later said it was not notified in advance of Israel’s decision and would seek clarifications from Israel on the basis for this decision.

“We will be engaging our Israeli partners for more information regarding the basis for the designation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters in a briefing.

"Israel didn't give us prior warning about this designation," he added.

Israeli Defense officials responded to the statement and said that US administration officials were given information about the decision beforehand and that the relevant intelligence was shared with the US by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).