The Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the militant arm of the communist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terror group, published a video showing the launch of 120mm mortars at concentrations of IDF forces at the Netzarim Junction.

The video shows two PFLP terrorists in civilian clothing launching two mortars from an improvised launch stand. A message on behalf of the organization noted that the launch was in response to "the occupation's crimes against our people."

Before that, the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades published another video showing the group's operatives manufacturing short-range rockets and preparing them to launch using a six-barrel launcher.

With this, the PFLP announced the death of Ahmed Qira'an, the father of Hamdi Qira'an, who is serving a life sentence for his part in the assassination of Israeli Tourism Minister Rehavam Ze'evi