Six 'Popular Front' groups declared terrorist organizations

Six organizations belonging to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist group have been declared terror organizations by Minister of Defense Benny Gantz.

In a joint move by the General Security Service (GSS) and Israel's National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing (NBCTF), an activity which began in early 2021 and was approved by the legal factors, six organizations belonging to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine were declared terror organizations because they constitute a network of active undercover organizations working on the international front on behalf of the "Popular Front." These organizations support its activity and further its goals.

The six groups are: Union of Palestinian Women's Committees (UPWC), ADDAMEER - Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Bisan Center for Research and Development, Al-Haq Organization, Defense for Children International–Palestine (DCI-P), and the Union Of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC).

Those organizations were active under the cover of "civil society organizations," but in practice belong and constitute an arm of the organization's leadership, the main activity of which is the liberation of "Palestine" and the destruction of Israel.

The declared organizations are controlled by the senior leaders of the PFLP and employ many "Popular Front" activists in field and management positions, including activists who participated in terror activity.

Those organizations present themselves as acting for humanitarian purposes; however, they serve as a cover for the "Popular Front" promotion and financing. Moreover, following instructions from the organization's headquarters, their link to the organization is concealed for security reasons related to the apprehension that enforcement steps against them will be initiated by security organizations in Israel and the world.

From financing aspects, those organizations, controlled by the PFLP, serve as a central source for the financing of the organization's activity in general and take a significant part in building the organization's force and the growth of the terror organization. In addition, the declared organizations received large sums of money from European countries and international organizations, using forgery and deceit.

Those funds served the PFLP for payments to security prisoners' families and the "shaheeds," wages for activists, enlistment of activists, promotion and strengthening of terror activity, promotion of "Popular Front" activity in Jerusalem, and distribution of the organization's messages and ideology.