Left wing UK Jewish protestors removed from Ambassador Hotovely event

A group of Jewish protestors were removed from a UK event with Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely after they attempted to disrupt meeting with signs accusing her of being a “racist,” the Jewish News reported.

The demonstrators, belonging to far left group Na’amod, tried to silence the talk hosted by the Zionist Federation, alleging that Hotovely held extreme views.

The group held up signs with slogans such as “Racism isn’t Kosher” and “No Hechsher for Hotovely.”

They were kicked out of the building and continued to protest outside.

Hotovely then continued with her talk to a crowd of 200 guests.

The Zionist Federation thanked Hotovely for her dignified response to the protestors.

“Big thanks to Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely & Natasha Hausdorff of [UK Lawyers for Israel] for a very successful live event,” they said, calling the talk between Hotovely and Hausdorff a “resounding success” with “overwhelmingly positive engagement from the audience.”

Jonathan Turner, chief executive of UK Lawyers for Israel, told the Jewish News that “a few protestors wearing t-shirts with slogans entered the meeting at one point. The Ambassador welcomed them, observing that ‘Israel is very proud of its democracy.’”

