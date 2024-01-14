Thousands gathered in Trafalgar Square in Central London on Sunday to mark 100 days since Hamas's massacre by calling for the increased support of Israel and the return of the 136 hostages who are still being held by the terror organization.

Among those who participated in the rally were Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely and Israeli singer Miri Mesika.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the rally, the Ambassador stated: "100 days since the war started against Hamas, and this is the message from us to the whole world, here in Trafalgar Square: bring our hostages home. Because Israel's going to win this war, and we want them back home."

Miri Mesika addressed the crowd at the rally stating: "People who know me know that I've been fighting for human rights and peace my whole life. I want you to be proud of yourselves. If you care about human rights you stand with Israel. If you care about women's rights you stand with Israel. If you care about LGBTQ you definitely stand with Israel. If you care about democracy, about equality, about freedom you stand with Israel. And if you care about the Palestinian people, if you really care about them, you stand with Israel against Hamas.

She added: "Am Israel Chai (the People of Israel live)! You should all be proud of yourselves because even though you look now like you're the minority, you are with the light. You are with the truth. You are with justice. You are against evil. And each and every one of you is standing on the good side of history."