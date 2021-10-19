Israeli Minister: Qatar, Tunisia, Oman and Malaysia may join Abraham Accords

Minister of Regional Cooperation Esawi Frej (Meretz) said in an interview published on Monday that Qatar, Tunisia, Oman and Malaysia may join the Abraham Accords.

Speaking with the Emirati website Erem News and quoted by i24NEWS, Frej said, “Every Arab country in the Middle East, even the hostile countries, we have direct and indirect relations with them. I see on the far horizon that all the countries of the Middle East will be within a union.”

The minister said that 250,000 Israeli Arabs have visited the UAE over the previous six months.

“I know very well from Arab politicians in the Knesset (Israel parliament) and heads of Arab lists who told me in bold, frankly and clearly, that we made a mistake by voting against the Abrahamic agreement. Yes, we made a mistake," Frej said.

Frej called the Abraham Accords a "historical event and a turning point in the whole region," adding that the pact signed at the White House last September "led to movement and dynamism at the commercial, strategic, and political levels, after a period of stagnation."

While Qatar provides financial assistance to Gaza with Israel’s blessing, the Qatari Foreign Minister said in January that his country will not recognize Israel or normalize relations with the Jewish state unless a Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital.

Tunisia reiterated last December that it is not interested in establishing diplomatic relations with Israel and its position will not be affected by any international changes.

While Oman and Israel do not have diplomatic relations, the two countries have had some contacts in recent years. In October of 2018, then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a surprise visit to Oman, where he met with Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who has since passed away.

Despite this, the Foreign Minister of Oman recently said that his country will not be the next in line to sign a normalization agreement with Israel.

Israel also does not have ties with Malaysia, where former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has a lengthy history of statements against Israel and Jewish people.