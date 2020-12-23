Tunisia reiterates: We won't establish ties with Israel

Tunisia reiterated on Tuesday that it is not interested in establishing diplomatic relations with Israel and its position will not be affected by any international changes, Reuters reports.

The statement from the Tunisian foreign ministry followed a report in The New York Times which quoted officials familiar with the Trump administration’s efforts as saying Oman and Tunisia might be the next states to forge ties with Israel.

“As Tunisia respects the sovereign positions of other countries, it affirms that its stance is principled, and changes in the international scene will never affect it,” said the statement quoted by Reuters.

The statement was issued as an Israeli delegation visited Morocco to meet its king in the wake of the normalization agreement between Morocco and Israel.

Morocco recently became the fourth Arab state this year, after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, to announce it had agreed to normalize relations with Israel.

Tunisia’s Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said last week that his country respects Morocco’s decision but has no plans to follow in its footsteps and recognize Israel.

Tunisia, like most Arab countries, does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

In 2014, Tunisia's tourism minister faced criticism from parliamentarians over a trip to Israel she took in 2006 to take part in a UN training program for Palestinian Arab youths.

In 2017, Tunisia banned the film "Wonder Woman" which stars Israeli actress Gal Gadot, because Gadot had defended Israel's counterterrorism Operation Protective Edge on Facebook.

And, in 2018, a Tunisian legislator ripped up an Israeli flag during a parliament session to push his demands for a law criminalizing relations with Israel.

Earlier this year, Tunisian President Kais Saied described Trump’s proposed peace deal for Israel and the Palestinian Authority as the "injustice of the century".