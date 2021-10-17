In 1st since July, less than 1000 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

For the first time since July, less than 1,000 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in 24 hours: On Saturday, 734 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed, and the total number of active coronavirus cases fell to 19,587.

The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients has not been impacted, however: As of Sunday morning, 556 were hospitalized, among them 388 in serious condition. That number includes 188 COVID-19 patients whose condition is critical, and 157 who are intubated.

The death toll from the virus continues to rise as well, reaching 7,983 by Sunday morning, Health Ministry data shows. Eight of those deaths occurred on Thursday, six occurred on Friday, one on Saturday, and two so far on Sunday.

Though the percentage of positive tests is on a downward trend overall, Saturday's positivity rate - 1.63% - represented a slight rise from Friday's 1.6% and Thursday's 1.46%.

Meanwhile, a total of 6,201,766 Israelis - including some who contracted coronavirus - have received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Of those, 5,698,137 have received the second dose as well, and 3,831,747 have received the booster dose.