Coronavirus positivity rate lowest since mid-July

Israel's Health Ministry on Friday reported that the percentage of coronavirus tests which came back positive is the lowest since mid-July.

On Thursday, a total of 1,325 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed, representing 1.48% of test results received that day. At the same time, the number of total active coronavirus cases around Israel dropped to 20,891.

A total of 544 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, of whom 385 are in serious condition, 198 are in critical condition, and 164 are intubated.

Approximately 49 of those intubated are hooked up to ECMO machines.

Since the start of the pandemic, 7,976 people have died of coronavirus in Israel, 10 of them on Thursday and two so far Friday. All 10 of those who died of coronavirus on Thursday were unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, 6,199,526 Israelis have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and of them 5,695,702 have received the second dose as well. So far, 3,818,830 Israelis have received the third "booster" dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

On Thursday, Health Ministry Director General Professor Nachman Ash expressed concern over the speed of the booster shot campaign.

"I'm not happy about the rate of vaccination in recent days, and I am concerned that if it does not rise - there is a risk of another wave," Prof. Ash told Galei Tzahal. "In the winter there are more infections, and if we are not vaccinated, we may have an outbreak of the virus."