Ashdod hospital closes coronavirus ward

A total of 1,732 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed across Israel on Wednesday, the country's Health Ministry reported.

Of the country's 22,107 active coronavirus cases, 566 are currently hospitalized, with the vast majority - 403 - of those needing hospitalization in serious condition. The Health Ministry added that the condition of 206 coronavirus patients is critical, and 168 of them are intubated.

Meanwhile, of the coronavirus test results received Wednesday, just 1.73% were positive, a slight rise from Tuesday's 1.68%, but continuing the general downward trend which began mid-September.

Since the start of the pandemic, 7,959 people have died of coronavirus across Israel.

Meanwhile, Assuta Hosptal in Ashdod has announced the closure of its coronavirus ward, due to the low number of patients.

The hospital currently has eight coronavirus patients, five in the ICU and three in designated rooms in the internal medicine wards.

In a Thursday morning statement, Assuta said, "This is encouraging news," but added, "Obviously, we are ready and prepared for any scenario, including quickly reopening the ward."