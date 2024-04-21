Two terrorists were neutralized after attacking IDF soldiers in the area of the Beit Einun Intersection near Hebron this morning (Sunday).

A preliminary investigation showed that one of the terrorists attempted to stab soldiers and the other fired at them.

There were no casualties among the Israeli forces.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated, "Following the initial report regarding a shooting incident at the Beit Einun Junction, a short while ago, two terrorists arrived at the junction. One of the terrorists attempted to stab IDF soldiers that were in the area, who responded with live fire and neutralized him."

"At the same time, the other terrorist opened fire at the soldiers, who responded with live fire and neutralized him too."

Over the weekend, IDF soldiers, Shin Bet, and Border Police engaged in a widescale operation to eliminate terror in the Nur a-Shams area near Tulkarem.

During the operation, fourteen terrorists were killed, eight more were arrested and many weapons were confiscated.

Security forces located and destroyed an explosives factory used for terror activities, and located and seized weapons and additional equipment, as well as M-16s, pistols, and other equipment.