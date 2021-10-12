Texas Governor bars vaccine mandates

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday barred all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state by any entity, including private employers, in response to what he called "bullying" by the Biden Administration, Reuters reports.

"In another instance of federal overreach, the Biden Administration is now bullying many private entities into imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, causing workforce disruptions that threaten Texas' continued recovery from the COVID-19 disaster," Abbott said in an executive order.

The order states that "no entity in Texas" could compel proof of vaccination by any individual, including employees or customers. Abbott also called on state lawmakers to take up the issue in an upcoming special session.

Abbott's move sets him up for a clash with President Joe Biden, who last month called on businesses nationwide to order their workers to be vaccinated or lose their jobs. At least several thousand people have since been dismissed for refusing to comply.

The White House had no immediate comment on Abbott’s order.