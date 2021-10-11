Forecasters predict: Rainy weather ahead

Rainfall over the coming week may lead to flooding, forecasters warned.

Monday's weather will be clear or partly cloudy, with no significant change in temperatures.

Tuesday will see local rainfall, especially in central and southern Israel. There may be isolated thunderstorms, as well as flooding in the southern and eastern streams.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping slightly. During the morning hours, there may be light rainfall.

Thursday will be clear. There will be an additional slight drop in temperatures.