Report: US pressing Sudan to establish diplomatic ties with Israel

The US administration is pressing Sudan to sign a normalization agreement with Israel, and to establish diplomatic relations with Israel, Kan 11 News’ Amichai Stein reported on Sunday.

The pressure from Washington comes after a year in which Sudan avoided implementing the move, in part because of disagreements at the top of the Sudanese administration between the military and civilian echelons in the country.

Sudan became the third Arab country to normalize ties with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump Administration in October, 2020, following the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The agreement between Israel and Sudan was announced days after then-US President Donald Trump officially removed Sudan from the list of nations that sponsor and finance terrorism.

However, despite the agreement, no steps for full normalization between Israel and Sudan have taken place as of yet.

In April, Sudan officially abolished a decades-old law on boycotting Israel, part of efforts to establish normal ties with the Jewish state.

Sudan's Foreign Minister, Mariam Sadiq Al Mahdi, several weeks ago played down the normalization agreement between her country and Israel, telling The National in an interview that Israel will not be opening an embassy in Khartoum any time soon.

Sunday’s report follows a report on Friday that a Sudanese delegation made up of senior security and military officials visited Israel last week to discuss relations between the two countries.