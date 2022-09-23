Sudan’s ruling military general, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, told The Associated Press in an interview on Friday that he would visit Israel if he were to receive an invitation.

Asked if as Sudan’s leader, he would visit Israel, Burhan replied, “The basis of relations is reconciliation. Therefore, if an invitation was presented and there is the means for this, I will go.”

Sudan became the third Arab country to normalize ties with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump Administration in October of 2020, following the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The agreement between Israel and Sudan was announced days after then-US President Donald Trump officially removed Sudan from the list of nations that sponsor and finance terrorism.

However, despite the agreement, no steps for full normalization between Israel and Sudan have taken place as of yet, and the only known contacts between the sides have been in the form of reports of Israeli delegations secretly visiting Sudan.

Burhan mounted a military coup nearly a year ago, which triggered widespread international condemnation and punitive measures, including crucial aid cuts by Western governments pending the resumption of the transition to civilian rule.

Immediately after the October 25 coup, the United States announced that it is pausing assistance from the $700 million Sudan aid package following the coup attempt in the country.

A report shortly after the coup suggested that the Biden administration had asked the Israeli government to use its close relations with al-Burhan to urge the military to restore the civilian government.

