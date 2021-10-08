Report: Sudanese delegation visited Israel this week

A Sudanese delegation made up of senior security and military officials visited Israel earlier this week to discuss relations between the two countries, the Al-Arabiya network reported on Friday.

No details were provided about the meetings.

Sudan became the third Arab country to normalize ties with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump Administration in October, 2020, following the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The agreement between Israel and Sudan was announced days after then-US President Donald Trump officially removed Sudan from the list of nations that sponsor and finance terrorism.

However, despite the agreement, no steps for full normalization between Israel and Sudan have taken place as of yet.

In April, Sudan officially abolished a decades-old law on boycotting Israel, part of efforts to establish normal ties with the Jewish state.

Sudan's Foreign Minister, Mariam Sadiq Al Mahdi, several weeks ago played down the normalization agreement between her country and Israel, telling The National in an interview that Israel will not be opening an embassy in Khartoum any time soon.

“There's not any sign of normalization with Israel … and there is no talk at any official level,” she said. “I’m telling you this as the foreign minister … Abolishing a law on boycotting Israel does not mean that we consider opening an Israeli embassy in Khartoum.”

She reiterated the need for Sudan’s new parliament to address the issue of Israel relations when it is formed before anything could be done.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)