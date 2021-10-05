Iran: Nuclear talks could resume by early November

Iran foresees talks with world powers aimed at reviving its nuclear deal resuming by early November, foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Monday, according to AFP.

"I don't think it will take us the same amount of time as it took the Biden administration to come," Khatibzadeh said.

For the government of Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi, "I don't think the (return to talks) will take as much as 90 days," he added, suggesting talks will be underway again by early November.

The comments mark the first time Iran has suggested a rough date for a possible return to the table.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

The previous government, headed by former President Hassan Rouhani, had been holding indirect talks with the US on a return to the agreement.

The negotiations were adjourned on June 20, two days after Ebrahim Raisi won Iran's presidential election, and no date has been set for a resumption of dialogue.

A senior US official said last week that the window is still open to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal but won't be forever.

On Saturday, Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said that US officials tried to discuss restarting nuclear talks last month, but he insisted Washington must first release $10 billion of Tehran's frozen funds as a sign of good will.

"They are not willing to free $10 billion belonging to the Iranian nation so that we can say that the Americans once in the past several decades considered the interests of the Iranian nation," Amir-Abdollahian added.

He reiterated that Iran would "soon" return to the stalled nuclear talks in Vienna, but declined to give a date.