Ambassador Erdan prevented from exposing UNRWA's anti-Semitism

Israel’s Ambassador to the US and UN, Gilad Erdan, arrived on Monday at a discussion in the UN in which the Commissioner-General of UNWRA spoke and in which a report was presented by the Committee "Investigating the Human Rights Violations of Palestinians by Israel".

Erdan asked to respond to the speech and sought to attack UNRWA and the Committee for their hypocrisy and bias against Israel.

At the entrance to the hall, UN security guards forbade Erdan from presenting inciting and anti-Semitic content written on social media by UNRWA employees and forbade him from showing that UNRWA infrastructure is used for terrorist purposes, such as the recent exposure of a terror tunnel under an UNRWA school in Gaza.

"At the entrance to the discussion on UNRWA, the security people prevented me from bringing in conclusive evidence of the anti-Semitism and the incitement that UNRWA encourages in its educational institutions," said Erdan.

"It is shameful that lies are told during the meeting, while the evidence and truth are left out. I will continue to fight for our truth,” he vowed.