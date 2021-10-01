Iranian spokesman: 'War with Israel has already begun'

Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, has told the Maariv newspaper that "the war with Israel has already begun."

According to Khatibzadeh, "Israel has carried out attacks that were intended to destroy our nuclear program for peaceful purposes."

He added that Israel "has murdered nuclear scientists and harmed the Iranian people. Iran is blamed for terrorism, but there is no good or bad terrorist. The entire crisis in the region is the fault of Israel."

Later in conversation with Maariv, the Iranian spokesman added that Israel "had done everything" in order to cause nuclear talks with foreign countries in Vienna to fail and to drive a wedge between Iran and the other powers.

Khatibzadeh also blamed the US for "soft terror," claiming that it starves his people and prevents medications from reaching them.

He also said that Iran's strategic decision to return for a seventh round of nuclear talks had already been made, and that his country had announced its decision two weeks ago to the European Union representative responsible for the talks .

When asked if he thinks that returning to the nuclear deal will prevent a military operation by Israel, Khatibzadeh said, "Israel severely harmed our civilian and research system. They speak about the Iranian nuclear threat, but Israel has hundreds of bombs, and it never signed the non-proliferation treaty for nuclear weapons."



"The region is tired of wars," said Khatibzadeh, who spoke at the World Peace Forum. "We must find a new approach to solve the problems according to United Nations decisions. All of the sides must display a political desire to reach agreements."