EU foreign policy chief: Nuclear talks with Iran will resume soon

Stalled talks between Iran and world powers to reinstate the 2015 nuclear deal will resume "soon", the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Speaking at a news conference in the Qatari capital Doha, Borrell said he believed the negotiations aimed at bringing back Tehran and Washington into full compliance with the agreement will resume "within an acceptable period of time".

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

The previous government, headed by former President Hassan Rouhani, had been holding indirect talks with the US on a return to the agreement.

The negotiations were adjourned on June 20, two days after Ebrahim Raisi won Iran's presidential election, and no date has been set for a resumption of dialogue.

A senior US official said last week that the window is still open to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal but won't be forever.

"We're still interested. We still want to come back to the table," the senior State Department official said in a telephone briefing. "The window of opportunity is open. It won't be open forever if Iran takes a different course."

Iran’s new Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, later said the country will return to nuclear negotiations “very soon,” but also accused the Biden administration of sending contradictory messages.