Unlike most festivals on the Hebrew calendar, Sukkot commemorates an event that takes place in the future but has ramifications for the present.

Now that the intensity of recent weeks has passed and we've successfully "polished" our souls in order to fully experience the cleansing power of Yom Kippur, it's time to regain our sense of spontaneity and joy through building our sukkot (club houses), reconnecting with nature and celebrating our future victory in the war of Gog u'Magog.