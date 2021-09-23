Elderly yeshiva dean in serious condition with coronavirus

Rabbi Avraham Erlanger, one of the heads of the Kol Torah Yeshiva in Jerusalem, is in serious condition after contracting coronavirus.

In addition to being one of the heads of Kol Torah, Rabbi Erlanger is the author of the book, "Birkat Avraham."

Rabbi Erlanger, who is in his 90s, was infected with coronavirus on the eve of Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement). After his condition began to deteriorate, he was brought to Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where he was hospitalized just prior to the start of Sukkot (the Feast of Tabernacles).

In the past 24 hours, Rabbi Erlanger's condition has deteriorated significantly.

His condition is now serious, and his family has requested that the public pray for the recovery of Rabbi Avraham, the son of Toiba, among the other ill of Israel.

In December 2020, Rabbi Sholom Povarsky, another of the leading rabbis at the Kol Torah Yeshiva in Jerusalem, passed away at age 86 after contracting coronavirus.