Leading rabbi at Jerusalem yeshiva dies from COVID-19

Rabbi Sholom Povarsky, one of the leading rabbis at the Kol Torah Yeshiva in Jerusalem, passed away during Shabbat after contracting the coronavirus. He was 86.

The rabbi’s funeral was held on Saturday night.

Rabbi Povarsky was hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital on Wednesday evening after contracting the virus and suffering from breathing difficulties.

During Shabbat, his condition deteriorated and he was anesthetized and subsequently passed away.

Rabbi Sholom Povarsky is the son of the late Rabbi Dovid Povarsky, who served as Rosh Yeshiva of Ponevezh Yeshiva, and the brother of Rabbi Baruch Dov Povarsky, who succeeded his father as Rosh Yeshiva in the Ponovezh Yeshiva.