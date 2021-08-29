Israel to offer booster shots to all ages, cuts Green Pass duration

All vaccinated Israelis will be eligible to receive a third booster shot of the COVID vaccine, Israel’s Health Ministry announced Sunday afternoon.

In a press conference Sunday, Health Ministry director-general Nachman Ash announced that effective immediately, the age limit on COVID booster shots has been dropped, enabling anyone over the age of 12 who has received the first two doses of the vaccine to get a third shot.

The announcement comes just days after the Health Ministry expanded the booster shot program to all vaccinated Israelis over the age of 30.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) said at Sunday's press conference that it remains too early to tell whether the ongoing booster shot campaign has effectively halted the latest wave of the COVID pandemic, Israel's fourth since early 2020.

Along with the expansion of the booster shot program, Health Ministry officials also announced Sunday that the validity of green passes issued following full vaccination will now be limited to six months after the second dose.

Last week, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) called on the government to cancel green passes for Israelis who have yet to receive the booster shot.

"I believe that the moment the third dose is available to everyone, the green pass should be taken away from anyone who has got vaccinated only twice."

Further changes to vaccination policy announced Sunday include the reduction of isolation for travelers returning from abroad from seven days to 24 hours, if they have received three doses of the vaccine.