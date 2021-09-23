Today: Light rainfall in northern and central Israel

Despite the fact that Israel's rainy season typically begins only in mid-October, Israelis can expect to enjoy a break from the heat - one that may force them out of the sukkah during part of the Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles) holiday.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with an additional drop in temperatures. Winds will pick up, and there will be light local rainfall in northern Israel, and possibly in central Israel as well.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and there will be intermittent rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev. There may be isolated thunderstorms. In the Jordan Valley, Judean Desert, and Dead Sea areas, there is a slight chance of flooding.

Friday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with light local rainfall during the morning hours, from northern Israel to the Negev. Temperatures will continue to drop, becoming lower than seasonal average, and the winds will lessen.

Saturday will be clear or partly cloudy, with a rise in temperatures. Along the coast, the northern winds will strengthen during the afternoon hours.

Sunday will be clear, with a significant rise in temperatures, especially in the mountains and inland, where the weather will become warmer and drier than usual for the season. During the afternoon hours, harsh northern winds will blow along the coastline.