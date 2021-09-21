Florida expected to divest from Unilever next month

The top pension investment officer of the state of Florida stated that the state will likely divest from Ben & Jerry's parent company Unilever next month after the ice cream company announced its boycott of Judea and Samaria, Reuters reported.

Ash Williams, chief investment officer of the Florida State Board of Administration, said at a webcast meeting Tuesday that officials had not "seen any meaningful response from Unilever."

Unilever caused an uproar with its controversial July 19 announcement that it will stop selling the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Judea and Samaria.

New Jersey and Arizona have both announced that they will divest from all investments in Unilever following its boycott of Judea and Samaria.

Texas, Illinois, Maryland, and Rhode Island are also considering divesting from Unilever.

In addition, a number of supermarket chains have announced that they will no longer stock Ben & Jerry's products following the controversial decision. They include Glatt Express Supermarket, Seasons, Morton Williams Supermarkets, Gristede’s Supermarkets, and others.