Rhode Island senator calls out Ben & Jerry's and Unilever for violating state law

Rhode Island State Senator Elaine Morgan has penned a letter to the state’s attorney general regarding Ben & Jerry’s “immoral and discriminatory” decision to boycott Judea and Samria, stating that the state will not tolerate boycotts and divestments targeting Israel.

“I write regarding the anti-Israel decision by Ben & Jerry’s and parent company Unilever to stop selling its products [in] the West Bank and the east part of Jerusalem,” wrote Morgan. “Rhode Island has a long history of supporting Israel, and does not tolerate discrimination against the country or its people, including boycotts and divestments targeting Israel.”

Noting that in 2016, the state assembly passed the Anti-Discrimination in State Contracts Act (H-7736), Morgan asked Attorney General Peter Neronha “if Ben & Jerry’s anti-Israel business decision violates this act.”

She stated that her letter was a formal request to the attorney general’s office to “expeditiously review any purchasing contracts and proposals” that Rhode Island has with Unilever for violating H-7736.

“I am hopeful this statue applies to this immoral and discriminatory decision and Rhode Island can then take steps to proceed accordingly,” she wrote.

“Our state should not tolerate aggressive anti-Israel anti-Semitic practices like this one,” she added.

On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state won’t put any money into Unilever unless it reverses its decision to stop selling ice cream in Judea and Samaria.