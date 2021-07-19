Ben & Jerry's: We will not sell our products in the "Occupied Palestinian Territories"

The Ben & Jerry's ice cream company announced Monday that it would end all sales in Judea and Samaria, caving to the BDS movement.

"Ben & Jerry’s will end sales of our ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territory," the company stated.

"We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT). We also hear and recognize the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners," the statement said,

"We have a longstanding partnership with our licensee, who manufactures Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Israel and distributes it in the region. We have been working to change this, and so we have informed our licensee that we will not renew the license agreement when it expires at the end of next year.

Although Ben & Jerry’s will no longer be sold in the OPT, we will stay in Israel through a different arrangement. We will share an update on this as soon as we’re ready," the ice cream company concluded.

Sources in Israel were quick to denounce the move, pointing out its hypocritical treatment of Israel and acquiescence to the BDS movement.

Minister of the Interior, Yamina's MK Ayelet Shaked slammed the chain via a Twitter post, writing: "Your ice-cream doesn't sit well with us anyway," and adding, "We'll be just fine without you."