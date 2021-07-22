Texas examining whether Ben & Jerry's violates anti-BDS law

The government of Texas is examining whether the Ben & Jerry's ice cream company violated the state's anti-BDS laws after it announced that it would no longer sell its products in Judea and Samaria.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Thursday that his office was investigating whether Ben & Jerry's had taken a "specific action" which would trigger Chapter 808 of the Texas Government Code.

"If it is determined that Ben & Jerry’s or Unilever has engaged in any activities proscribed under Chapter 808 of the Texas Government Code, my office will take all appropriate and required actions consistent with our policies and procedures. Texas Government Code Chapter 808 defines "boycott Israel" as "refusing to deal with, terminating business activities with, or otherwise taking any action that is intended to penalize, inflict economic harm on or limit commercial relations specifically with Israel or with a person or entity doing business in Israel or an Israeli-controlled territory,"" Hegar said.

"As with any of our listing decisions, my office, in cooperation with our research providers, will carefully review statements and activities made by Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever to establish if either entity is a suitable candidate for the Texas list.

Texans have made it very clear that they stand with Israel and its people. We are against all those wishing to undermine Israel's economy and its people. I wish to thank Representative Phil King for his ongoing support of these efforts. My office has a long history of supporting Israel through our bond holdings and the Comptroller's list of scrutinized companies with ties to Iran, as well as those with ties to foreign terrorist organizations.

"It is worth noting that thankfully Texans have much better options for a sweet treat this summer. Blue Bell was founded in Brenham, Texas and tastes much better than the overpriced, stuck-up stuff made by a foreign-owned company started in Vermont," Hegar concluded.

If Unilever, Ben & Jerry's parent company, is found to be in violation of the anti-BDS law, Texas could pull over $100 million of its pension fund which it has invested in the company.

Texas is not the only only state with anti-BDS laws which is reexamining its relationship with Ben & Jerry's. Senator James Lankford, a Republican who represents Oklahoma, called on his state to ban the sale of Ben & Jerry's products.