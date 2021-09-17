Watch: IDF disperses extreme left demonstration near Hebron

Activists from the extreme left from the "Combatants for Peace" organization on Friday morning arrived to take part in a protest in support of the the Arab Khamamda settlement near Hebron.

The activists were accompanied by MKs Mossi Raz (Meretz) and Ofer Cassif (Joint Arab List).

The protesters left At-Tuwani, marching towards Khamamda with a tractor and a water trailer.

"We demand that the government of Israel stop disappointing us, show humanity, and take responsibility as per international law. Water is the most basic right - disconnection from water is cruelty for the sake of cruelty," Combatants for Peace said in a statement.

According to the leftist activists, the IDF forces used stun grenades in order to disperse the protest. Seven activists were detained for questioning.