Dozens of left-wing protesters arrived Saturday evening at Paris Square in Jerusalem, where they began disrupting traffic and blocking major roads in the area, using flares during the demonstration.

The commander of the Moriah police station, who arrived at the scene, declared the protest illegal and ordered the demonstrators to clear the roads.

After the protesters refused to comply with the instructions, police forces began forcibly evacuating them to the sidewalks using crowd dispersal measures.

During the clashes, two individuals suspected of disturbing the peace were detained for questioning.

“The Israel Police allows freedom of protest and expression for every citizen, but will not allow disruption of public order, blocking of traffic routes, or harm to the normal fabric of life for city residents," a police statement read.