Trump proclaims: 'Biden is worse than Obama'

Former US President Donald Trump criticized US President Joe Biden, claiming that he is "worse than Obama."

In an interview with Newsmax, Trump criticized the US Department of Justice, claiming that Biden is using it as a weapon.

Responding to a question about Biden's demand that several Trump appointees to military service academy boards resign, Trump said, "They use local prosecutors, federal prosecutors, and yet Hunter Biden is fine."

Trump added, "You know, he was going to be the great unifier. But he's not a unifier. He's the opposite."

"He's worse than Obama," Trump emphasized to Newsmax, adding, "Of course, Obama is probably running the government now anyway, according to many.''

On the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Trump said, "We are a laughingstock all over the world. What happened in Afghanistan? What's happening at our border, where millions of people are coming in? We have no idea who they are. It's a disgrace. What's happening to our country?"

Trump also told Newsmax that the US "has gone really downhill in the last eight months like nobody has ever seen before," claiming that after the upcoming elections in 2022 and 2024, "we are not going to have a country left."

"We are not gonna have a country left in three years," he predicted, without explaining.