Men who dressed like Nazis in Dutch town apologize

The ten men who dressed like Nazis and carried out a mock arrest of man wearing a yellow star as part of a rally against COVID-19 measures in the Netherlands have apologized for their actions, JTA reported on Wednesday.

Saturday’s incident in Urk, near Amsterdam, was the latest among the hundreds of rallies worldwide in which protesters have drawn what they regard as parallels between the persecution of Jews by Nazis to rules meant to curb the spread of the virus.

Those involved in the incident apologized for their actions in writing in a statement obtained by the “Hart van Nederland” television program.

“We wish to express out sincere apologies,” the statement read, according to JTA, adding that the protest “crossed a line that it should have not crossed.” The protesters said they did not mean to offend Jews.

The young men played out a scene in which SS officers at gunpoint led a man wearing a striped uniform and a yellow star like the one that Nazis made Jews wear during the Holocaust.

Images on social media of the young people giving Nazi salutes and appearing to carry weapons caused outrage in Urk.

In one picture, a "Nazi soldier" pretends to shoot a kneeling person wearing the Star of David.

Authorities in the municipality are investigating whether a crime was committed.

The chairman of the Jewish community in the Netherlands spoke to Kan 11 News on Tuesday and commented on the incident.

"The comparison between the Nazi persecution and restrictions makes us sick," he said.

