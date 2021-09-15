Dutch youths dress as Nazis in protest against COVID rules

Ten people dressed as Nazis staged a mock execution of a Jewish prisoner on the streets of a Dutch village in a reported protest against coronavirus restrictions in the Netherlands, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

Images on social media of the young people giving Nazi salutes and appearing to carry weapons caused outrage in the village of Urk, which has the lowest vaccination rate in the Netherlands.

In one picture, a "Nazi soldier" pretends to shoot a kneeling person wearing the Star of David. The group were also accused of setting off a smoke bomb in the street on Saturday, according to The Telegraph.

Authorities in the municipality are investigating whether a crime was committed.

About three quarters of the Jewish population of the Netherlands, which was occupied by the Nazis during the Second World War, were murdered during the Holocaust.

“We understand that these young people want to make their voices heard about the impact of the current and upcoming coronavirus measures," mayor Cees van den Bos told the Nu.nl website.

"This discussion is not only taking place in Urk, but throughout our country. However, we do not understand the way they are doing it. As far as the municipality of Urk is concerned, with this tasteless action a very clear boundary has been violated,” the local authorities said in a statement.

The chairman of the Jewish community in the Netherlands spoke to Kan 11 News on Tuesday and commented on the incident.

"The comparison between the Nazi persecution and restrictions makes us sick," he said.

In April, a Dutch-Muslim politician caused an uproar when he tweeted a picture of a Jewish yellow star to protest plans to monitor coronavirus carriers.

Arnoud van Doorn, a member of the City Council of The Hague, posted the picture hours before the start of Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Memorial Day.

In Germany, some demonstrators protesting coronavirus restrictions have used the yellow star, emblazoned with the words “non-vaccinated” in a Hebraicized script, to boost their claim of being persecuted for opposing coronavirus policies.

In May, Germany’s anti-Semitism commissioner urged a crackdown on protesters who don yellow stars to complain about the pandemic lockdown.