MP Jeremy Hunt: 'We should learn from Israel and get on with booster jabs'

British MP Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday published on Twitter a video of a Parliament session discussing whether or not to offer boosters to the English public.

"We should learn the lessons from Israel and get on with booster jabs," Hunt tweeted, tagging Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi.

In the video clip Hunt shared in the tweet, he can be heard saying, "Israel shows that even a good vaccination program does not stop the Delta variant driving up hospitalizations. But Israel also shows that a booster program brings down those hospitalizations in as little as two weeks."

"So given that the big lesson from last year is that acting early can stop the need for lockdowns, as happened in Taiwan, Singapore, Korea, and a number of other places, is this not a moment for the ministers to say, 'Look, we understand that the scientists want to take their time, but we have a reasonable idea of what they are likely to recommend, so we're going to get on with this booster program before it's too late.'"

The Independent reported that on Wednesday, the UK government said it was "confident" that a booster program would be approved in the coming days.

However, the site also added that it is not clear whether the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) would issue its recommendation within the same time frame.