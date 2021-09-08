MK Ofer Cassif: 'Nothing will stop Palestinian fight for freedom'

MK Ofer Cassif (Joint Arab List) on Wednesday tweeted support for the imprisoned terrorists.

"No wall or vindictiveness on the part of the occupiers - in Ketziot or Shita, in the West Bank, in Gaza or in eastern Jerusalem - nothing will prevent the Palestinian nation from continuing its just fight for freedom, ending the occupation, and its release from the murderous oppression placed on it by Israel," Cassif tweeted.

Cassif is the only Jew in the Joint Arab List.

The reference in his tweet to "Ketziot and Shita" refers to the prisons by those names, both of which are high-security prisons used for terrorists.

On Wednesday, imprisoned terrorists rioted violently, with one pouring boiling water on a staff member, and others setting fire to their cells.

According to the report, the incident with the boiling water occurred as the Gilboa Prison was being evacuated for inspection following the escape of six other prisoners on Monday morning.