Next week: Cabinet to decide on Khan al-Ahmar evacuation

Israel's Diplomatic-Security Cabinet was scheduled to meet Sunday to discuss the evacuation of Khan al-Ahmar, an illegal Arab settlement near Kfar Adumim.

However, on Thursday night it became clear that the meeting and the decision on Khan al-Ahmar will be held by a more restricted forum.

September 5 marks the end of the six-week grace period granted to the government by the Supreme Court.

According to Yediot Aharonot, the government is currently split into two camps on the issue. The first camp includes Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), who support delaying the evacuation. The second camp includes Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina), Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu), Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope), and Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope), who demand that the outpost be evacuated.

The report added that If Bennett decides that the State's response to the Supreme Court is to plan for negotiations with the residents of Kahn al-Ahmar's residents, it will likely cause a political storm from the Right, and lead to Bennett himself being labeled as a leftist. It also noted that a request that the Supreme Court extend the deadline again will also be seen by the Right as another delay in the evacuation.

Last November, the Court set a final deadline of July 2021 for the encampment’s demolition, after then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly pushed off the eviction