Sweden to ban entry for travelers from Israel due to COVID-19

Sweden will ban entry for travelers from Israel due to rising COVID-19 rates, i24NEWS reported on Thursday, citing Swedish media.

Alongside Israel, the United States, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia were also added to the travel ban list.

The temporary travel ban to the Scandinavian country goes into effect on September 6 and expires on October 31 unless extended, according to the report.

Interior Minister Mikael Damberg cited the sharp increases of coronavirus infections as the reason the countries were removed from the travel ban exemption, saying that despite Israel's successful vaccination campaign, the country is still home to large groups of unvaccinated people that has allowed the outbreak to spread.

Sweden is the second European Union (EU) country to ban Israeli visitors because of an increasing number of infections.

Portugal on Wednesday prohibited Israelis from entering the country, including vaccinated individuals and those able to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test.