Trump blasts Biden: He disrespected our service members

Former US President Donald Trump lambasted President Joe Biden over his withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying the Taliban's change in behavior with the change in administrations proves the issue was with the person and not the plan.

"It would've been the exact opposite," Trump told Premiere Networks radio hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton in an interview this week.

"We were in perfect shape. Abdul – he's now the head guy – he was the one I was dealing with [when] I said there would be hell to pay if you touch any American soldiers or Americans," Trump said, referring to Taliban leader and now de facto Afghan leader Abdul Ghani-Baradar.

"They didn't meet some of them (conditions) so we bombed the hell out of them," Trump said about the Taliban reportedly violating parts of the deal.

On the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Trump told the two hosts that the US would've been out in an orderly manner and either destroyed or took with them the billions of taxpayer-funded armaments that are now in the hands of the Taliban.

"I said I want every nail, every screw, every tank, every plane – those planes are in very good working order – you look at Apaches they coast a fortune – tens of millions," Trump said, adding that he was embarrassed to see Taliban militants riding in American military vehicles and aircraft.

"It's just disgraceful – I think its the greatest embarrassment in the history of our country," he added.

Trump also ripped Biden for showing disrespect to the families of the 13 service members who were killed in last week’s blast in Kabul.

"Tremendous disrespect was paid by Biden when he kept looking at his watch over and over again--- every time a coffin came off the plane, he was looking at his watch," Trump charged, adding, "The parents are angry, as they should be. Nobody should've been killed [but] after I got out, Abdul and his group went wild."

Biden has come under heavy criticism for his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, but has repeatedly defended his decision to withdraw from the country.

The criticism of Biden has come mostly from Republicans such as Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

One Democrat, Rep. Seth Moulton, rebuked Biden’s claim that some Afghans weren’t evacuated from the country sooner because they didn’t want to leave and said, “That’s utter BS.”