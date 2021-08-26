4 US troops among those killed in Kabul suicide bombing

At least four American soldiers are among the 40 people who were killed in a double suicide bombing at the Kabul airport on Thursday, US officials confirmed. Another three soldiers were wounded.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the first to confirm the American casualties, stating that “members of the US military have, very sadly, lost their lives.” Several minutes later, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby confirmed that US servicemen had been killed.

Members of the Taliban and civilians are also among the dead. The Taliban has condemned the bombing.

The attack follows warnings from the America, British, and Australian governments Thursday morning that a major terrorist attack at the airport was "imminent."

According to the warnings, the Islamic State (ISIS) was the source of the threat.

Thousands of westerners and Afghan citizens have flocked to the airport since the Taliban seized control of Kabul and the entire country on August 15, hoping to flown out of Afghanistan on one of the western aircraft participating in the evacuation.

Dozens of people have died in the chaos which has broken out at the airport, including several who clung onto planes as they took off and subsequently fell to their deaths and seven who were crushed to death in a stampede on Sunday.

US President Joe Biden postponed his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett following the bombings. No time has been set for meeting yet.