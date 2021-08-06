Hospital administrators warn: We don't have enough manpower

Hospital administrators are warning that they do not have enough manpower to deal with the current situation, Kan 11 News reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, according to the report, hospital administrators met with Health Ministry Director General Professor Nachman Ash, who told them to prepare for an increase in COVID-19 carriers in serious condition and hospitalizations in the coming days.

In a conversation with Kan 11 News, some hospital administrators said of the manpower shortage, "There is a shortage of staff, there are not enough beds and people are very tired. It is difficult to work with such stress for such a long time, and if there is additional stress in the coming days it will be difficult to cope with the expected increase in morbidity."

The administrators further said that this period is not similar to the second and third waves of COVID-19, when people were afraid to go to hospitals, and currently there is an unusual burden in hospitals regardless of COVID-19. They further noted that the internal departments are unusually busy.