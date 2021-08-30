Three sentenced for Ohio anti-Semitic incident

Three people were sentenced in connection with a series of anti-Semitic graffiti incidents, including a swastika, that occurred last year in University Heights, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, over the span of several days.

Two adults and a minor were charged for spray painting anti-Semitic graffiti on local buildings between July 21 and July 26, 2020, reported the Cleveland Jewish News.

Both adult suspects were initially charged with ethnic intimidation, including panic, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal damaging.

All three suspects were convicted, police stated. However, according to court records, the charges of ethnic intimidation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor were dismissed against both adult suspects who pleaded guilty to criminal damage and to inducing panic.

“All three will be supervised by the probation department to ensure that they fulfill required obligations,” University Heights police stated. “Additionally, they were ordered to pay restitution to cover the cost of the damage and cleanup as a result of their actions.”

The group tagged multiple buildings, including Friedman, Leavitt & Associates, the Waxman Torah Center’s Jewish Learning Connection, Mika’s Wig Boutique & Spa, and Heinen’s.

The graffiti on Friedman, Leavitt & Associates included a swastika.

Gary Levine, the lawyer of the adult male charged, told the Jewish News, “My client did express remorse for what happened. “I am confident that as part of his probation, his knowledge base will expand. He knows this is wrong.”